May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Friday
Friday, May 8
Motherwell 3 Kilmarnock 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hamilton Academical 35 14 7 14 47 50 49
2 Partick Thistle 35 12 8 15 46 39 44
3 Kilmarnock 36 10 8 18 39 56 38
4 Ross County 35 10 8 17 41 59 38
-------------------------
5 Motherwell 36 10 5 21 37 61 35
-------------------------
R6 St. Mirren 35 7 3 25 26 63 24
-------------------------
R - Relegated
5: Relegation play-off
6: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 9
Hamilton Academical v Partick Thistle (1400)
Ross County v St. Mirren (1400)