April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Friday
Friday, April 18
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Aberdeen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 33 28 4 1 82 16 88
-------------------------
2 Aberdeen 34 19 7 8 47 30 64
3 Motherwell 33 19 3 11 55 50 60
-------------------------
4 Dundee United 33 15 9 9 57 40 54
-------------------------
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 34 15 8 11 40 35 53
6 St. Johnstone 33 14 6 13 41 34 48
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 19
Motherwell v Celtic (1145)
St. Johnstone v Dundee United (1400)