Jan 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, January 21
Celtic 4 Motherwell 0
Dundee 1 Kilmarnock 0
Partick Thistle 5 Hamilton Academical 0
St. Mirren 1 Dundee United 1
Tuesday, January 20
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 St. Johnstone 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 21 15 3 3 42 12 48
2 Aberdeen 22 15 2 5 36 20 47
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 22 14 2 6 32 21 44
4 Dundee United 22 13 3 6 43 29 42
5 Hamilton Academical 23 12 3 8 38 29 39
6 St. Johnstone 22 10 2 10 19 23 32
-------------------------
7 Dundee 23 7 8 8 34 36 29
8 Kilmarnock 22 8 3 11 21 28 27
9 Partick Thistle 21 6 6 9 30 25 24
10 Motherwell 22 5 2 15 14 42 17
11 St. Mirren 23 4 3 16 18 39 15
12 Ross County 21 2 5 14 20 43 11
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, January 23
St. Johnstone v Aberdeen (1945)
Saturday, January 24
Ross County v Celtic (1245)
Dundee United v Motherwell (1500)
Hamilton Academical v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
Kilmarnock v Partick Thistle (1500)
St. Mirren v Dundee (1500)