Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Saturday Saturday, September 27 Aberdeen 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Dundee United 2 St. Johnstone 0 Kilmarnock 3 Partick Thistle 0 Motherwell 0 Hamilton Academical 4 Ross County 2 Dundee 1 St. Mirren 1 Celtic 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dundee United 8 6 1 1 18 10 19 2 Hamilton Academical 8 5 2 1 15 5 17 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 8 5 1 2 12 7 16 4 Celtic 7 4 2 1 15 6 14 5 Kilmarnock 8 4 2 2 10 7 14 6 Aberdeen 7 4 0 3 11 8 12 ------------------------- 7 Dundee 8 2 4 2 7 9 10 8 St. Johnstone 8 3 0 5 5 10 9 9 Partick Thistle 7 2 1 4 10 11 7 10 Motherwell 8 2 1 5 4 12 7 11 St. Mirren 7 1 0 6 4 12 3 12 Ross County 8 1 0 7 6 20 3 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off