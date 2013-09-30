Sept 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday
Monday, September 30
St. Mirren 1 Aberdeen 1
Saturday, September 28
Hearts 0 Dundee United 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 Hibernian 0
Kilmarnock 2 Celtic 5
Motherwell 3 Ross County 1
St. Johnstone 1 Partick Thistle 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 8 6 1 1 15 4 19
2 Celtic 7 6 1 0 17 7 19
3 Motherwell 8 5 1 2 11 9 16
4 Aberdeen 8 4 2 2 11 7 14
5 Hibernian 8 3 2 3 7 8 11
6 Dundee United 8 2 4 2 11 7 10
-------------------------
7 Partick Thistle 8 2 4 2 8 9 10
8 St. Johnstone 8 2 3 3 8 9 9
9 Ross County 8 2 1 5 10 17 7
10 Kilmarnock 8 0 3 5 8 15 3
11 St. Mirren 7 0 2 5 3 13 2
12 Hearts 8 2 2 4 6 10 -7
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off