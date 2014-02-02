SHOWCASE-Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal key statistics
April 30 Key statistics from Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday:
Feb 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday Sunday, February 2 Celtic 1 St. Mirren 0 Saturday, February 1 Kilmarnock 2 Ross County 2 Partick Thistle 1 Dundee United 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 24 21 3 0 57 12 66 2 Aberdeen 24 14 3 7 35 22 45 3 Motherwell 23 14 2 7 34 30 44 4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 22 11 4 7 29 21 37 5 Dundee United 24 9 8 7 40 28 35 6 St. Johnstone 23 9 5 9 31 26 32 ------------------------- 7 Hibernian 24 7 7 10 21 27 28 8 Kilmarnock 25 7 5 13 30 41 26 9 St. Mirren 25 6 6 13 24 41 24 10 Ross County 24 6 4 14 29 43 22 11 Partick Thistle 25 4 10 11 22 39 22 12 Hearts * 25 5 5 15 22 44 5 ------------------------- * Deducted 15 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
April 30 Key statistics from Tottenham Hotspur's 2-0 win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday:
April 30 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Dele Alli 55, Harry Kane 58pen Arsenal 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,811 - - - Middlesbrough 2 Alvaro Negredo 38, Calum Chambers 77 Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 69pen, Gabriel Jesus 85 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 29,763 - - - Everton 0 Chelsea