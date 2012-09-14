Soccer-Former Ivory Coast midfielder Tiote dies aged 30
BEIJING, June 5 (Reuters) – Former Ivory Coast midfielder Cheick Tiote collapsed and died in training with his Chinese club on Monday, his agent confirmed.
Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Friday Friday, September 14 Dundee United 0 Ross County 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Motherwell 5 2 3 0 8 4 9 2 Dundee United 5 2 2 1 7 3 8 3 Celtic 4 2 2 0 8 5 8 4 Ross County 6 1 5 0 2 1 8 5 Hibernian 5 2 2 1 7 7 8 6 St. Mirren 5 1 3 1 6 5 6 ------------------------- 7 Hearts 5 1 3 1 5 4 6 7 Kilmarnock 5 1 3 1 5 4 6 9 Aberdeen 5 1 3 1 2 2 6 10 Dundee 5 1 1 3 1 6 4 11 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 5 0 3 2 8 13 3 12 St. Johnstone 5 0 2 3 2 7 2 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 15 St. Johnstone v Celtic (1130) Dundee v Motherwell (1400) Hibernian v Kilmarnock (1400) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Aberdeen (1400) St. Mirren v Hearts (1400)
LONDON, England, June 5 With no international tournament this year and two long months before the resumption of the Premier League, English football supporters are indulging in their summer sport of choice - speculation on the transfer market.