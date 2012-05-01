May 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the Scottish Premier League Champions Group on Tuesday Hearts 0 Motherwell 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 35 28 3 4 78 20 87 2 Rangers * 35 24 4 7 68 28 66 ------------------------- 3 Motherwell 36 18 7 11 49 42 61 4 Dundee United 35 14 11 10 59 45 53 ------------------------- 5 St. Johnstone 35 14 8 13 43 43 50 ------------------------- 6 Hearts 36 14 7 15 43 38 49 ------------------------- C - Champion * Rangers were deducted 10 points. 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, May 2 Rangers v Dundee United (1845) Thursday, May 3 Celtic v St. Johnstone (1845) Saturday, May 5 Rangers v Motherwell (1145) Sunday, May 6 Dundee United v Celtic (1145) Hearts v St. Johnstone (1400)