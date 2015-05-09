May 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 9
Dundee 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
St. Johnstone 1 Dundee United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 35 27 4 4 78 17 85
-------------------------
2 Aberdeen 35 23 5 7 56 30 74
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 36 18 8 10 49 37 62
-------------------------
4 Dundee United 36 16 5 15 55 53 53
-------------------------
5 St. Johnstone 36 15 8 13 33 34 53
6 Dundee 36 11 11 14 45 53 44
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 10
Aberdeen v Celtic (1330)