March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday
Friday, March 14
Kilmarnock 0 Celtic 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 29 25 3 1 71 14 78
2 Aberdeen 28 17 3 8 40 26 54
3 Motherwell 28 16 3 9 46 43 51
4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 27 13 6 8 33 26 45
5 Dundee United 28 12 8 8 49 33 44
6 St. Johnstone 28 11 5 12 35 31 38
-------------------------
7 Hibernian 29 8 10 11 28 35 34
8 Kilmarnock 30 8 6 16 37 52 30
9 St. Mirren 28 7 6 15 27 44 27
10 Partick Thistle 28 5 11 12 29 45 26
11 Ross County 28 7 5 16 33 50 26
12 Hearts * 29 5 6 18 25 54 6
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 15
Dundee United v St. Mirren (1500)
Partick Thistle v Hibernian (1500)
St. Johnstone v Ross County (1730)