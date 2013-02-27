UPDATE 2-Soccer-Wenger signs new two-year deal with Arsenal
* Majority owner Kroenke says Frenchman is best man for the job
Feb 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 27 Dundee 2 St. Johnstone 2 Hibernian 2 Kilmarnock 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Dundee United 0 Motherwell 2 Celtic 1 St. Mirren 2 Hearts 0 Tuesday, February 26 Aberdeen 0 Ross County 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 29 19 5 5 68 23 62 2 Motherwell 28 12 7 9 45 39 43 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 28 10 12 6 53 46 42 4 Ross County 28 10 11 7 36 34 41 5 St. Johnstone 29 10 11 8 36 35 41 6 Hibernian 29 10 9 10 38 38 39 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 29 9 11 9 44 38 38 8 Dundee United 29 9 11 9 45 50 38 9 Aberdeen 29 9 10 10 33 36 37 10 St. Mirren 28 8 8 12 35 45 32 11 Hearts 28 7 9 12 27 39 30 12 Dundee 28 3 6 19 16 53 15 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 2 Hearts v Motherwell (1500) Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
* Majority owner Kroenke says Frenchman is best man for the job
Rafael Nadal faces big-serving Dutchman Robin Haase in the second round and Novak Djokovic meets Joao Sousa of Portugal, while the women's holder Garbine Muguruza plays Estonian Anett Kontaveit and Czech Petra Kvitova continues her comeback after being stabbed late last year when she faces American Bethanie Mattek-Sands. (TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/(PIX), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot, Karolos Grohmann and John Stonestreet, 600 words)