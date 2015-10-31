Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, May 4
Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
Oct 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, October 31 Celtic 3 Aberdeen 1 Dundee United 1 Ross County 0 Hamilton Academical 2 St. Johnstone 4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Dundee 1 Kilmarnock 0 Motherwell 1 Partick Thistle 0 Hearts 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 13 10 2 1 34 10 32 2 Hearts 13 8 2 3 24 14 26 3 Aberdeen 13 8 1 4 19 16 25 4 St. Johnstone 13 6 2 5 27 21 20 5 Ross County 13 5 3 5 18 15 18 6 Hamilton Academical 13 5 3 5 18 18 18 ------------------------- 7 Dundee 13 4 5 4 19 22 17 8 Kilmarnock 13 4 3 6 14 22 15 9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 13 3 5 5 12 16 14 10 Motherwell 13 4 2 7 10 15 14 11 Partick Thistle 13 2 4 7 9 19 10 12 Dundee United 13 2 2 9 10 26 8 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
May 4 Middlesbrough have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.