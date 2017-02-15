Feb 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, February 15
Aberdeen 7 Motherwell 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 24 23 1 0 65 16 70
2 Aberdeen 24 14 4 6 47 22 46
3 Rangers 24 12 7 5 32 26 43
4 Hearts 24 10 7 7 45 31 37
5 St. Johnstone 24 9 7 8 31 30 34
6 Kilmarnock 24 5 10 9 21 39 25
-------------------------
7 Dundee 24 6 6 12 24 34 24
8 Ross County 24 5 9 10 27 42 24
9 Motherwell 24 6 6 12 29 46 24
10 Partick Thistle 24 5 8 11 24 32 23
11 Hamilton Academical 24 3 12 9 25 35 21
12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 24 3 9 12 28 45 18
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 18
Celtic v Motherwell (1500)
Hearts v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
Partick Thistle v Hamilton Academical (1500)
Ross County v St. Johnstone (1500)
Sunday, February 19
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (1300)
Dundee v Rangers (1515)