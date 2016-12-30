Soccer-Bournemouth sign Bosnia keeper Begovic from Chelsea
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
Dec 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Friday, December 30 Hearts 0 Aberdeen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 19 18 1 0 52 13 55 2 Rangers 20 11 6 3 27 19 39 3 Aberdeen 20 11 4 5 35 19 37 4 Hearts 21 8 7 6 38 26 31 5 St. Johnstone 19 7 7 5 25 21 28 6 Partick Thistle 20 5 6 9 24 29 21 ------------------------- 7 Motherwell 19 5 5 9 24 32 20 8 Ross County 20 4 8 8 20 34 20 9 Dundee 20 5 4 11 18 28 19 10 Kilmarnock 20 4 7 9 16 35 19 11 Hamilton Academical 20 2 10 8 20 30 16 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 20 3 7 10 24 37 16 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 31 Rangers v Celtic (1215) Hamilton Academical v Motherwell (1300) Dundee v St. Johnstone (1400) Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (1400) Ross County v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
MADRID, May 30 Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale said on Tuesday he regretted rushing back from ankle surgery earlier in the season and admitted he was not fully fit for the Champions League final against Juventus in his home city of Cardiff.