Jan 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 30
Dundee 2 Motherwell 2
Inverness Caledonian Thistle Hearts Postponed
Kilmarnock 0 Hamilton Academical 1
Partick Thistle Dundee United Postponed
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 23 17 4 2 63 19 55
2 Aberdeen 23 15 4 4 38 22 49
3 Hearts 23 11 8 4 42 24 41
4 Ross County 24 10 3 11 40 37 33
5 St. Johnstone 22 9 5 8 36 34 32
6 Dundee 24 7 9 8 37 41 30
-------------------------
7 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 23 7 8 8 30 32 29
8 Hamilton Academical 25 7 7 11 30 45 28
9 Motherwell 23 7 5 11 26 38 26
10 Partick Thistle 22 6 7 9 21 28 25
11 Kilmarnock 25 6 6 13 27 48 24
12 Dundee United 23 3 4 16 24 46 13
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 30
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hearts (1230) Postponed
Partick Thistle v Dundee United (1500) Postponed