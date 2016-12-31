Soccer-Bournemouth sign Bosnia keeper Begovic from Chelsea
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
Dec 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, December 31 Dundee 3 St. Johnstone 0 Hamilton Academical 1 Motherwell 1 Partick Thistle 0 Kilmarnock 0 Rangers 1 Celtic 2 Ross County 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Friday, December 30 Hearts 0 Aberdeen 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 20 19 1 0 54 14 58 2 Rangers 21 11 6 4 28 21 39 3 Aberdeen 20 11 4 5 35 19 37 4 Hearts 21 8 7 6 38 26 31 5 St. Johnstone 20 7 7 6 25 24 28 6 Ross County 21 5 8 8 23 36 23 ------------------------- 7 Partick Thistle 21 5 7 9 24 29 22 8 Dundee 21 6 4 11 21 28 22 9 Motherwell 20 5 6 9 25 33 21 10 Kilmarnock 21 4 8 9 16 35 20 11 Hamilton Academical 21 2 11 8 21 31 17 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 21 3 7 11 26 40 16 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
MADRID, May 30 Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale said on Tuesday he regretted rushing back from ankle surgery earlier in the season and admitted he was not fully fit for the Champions League final against Juventus in his home city of Cardiff.