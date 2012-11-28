Nov 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, November 28
Hearts 0 Celtic 4
St. Johnstone 0 Hibernian 1
Tuesday, November 27
Aberdeen 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3
Dundee United 1 Motherwell 2
Ross County 0 St. Mirren 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 15 8 4 3 28 13 28
2 Hibernian 16 8 3 5 27 21 27
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 16 6 7 3 31 28 25
4 Aberdeen 16 6 6 4 22 17 24
5 Motherwell 16 6 6 4 24 20 24
6 St. Johnstone 16 6 5 5 19 20 23
-------------------------
7 Dundee United 15 5 5 5 19 21 20
8 Kilmarnock 15 5 4 6 24 20 19
9 Hearts 16 4 6 6 14 18 18
10 Ross County 16 3 8 5 17 22 17
11 St. Mirren 16 4 4 8 20 28 16
12 Dundee 15 3 2 10 10 27 11
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off