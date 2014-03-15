March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 15
Dundee United 3 St. Mirren 2
Partick Thistle 3 Hibernian 1
St. Johnstone 0 Ross County 1
Friday, March 14
Kilmarnock 0 Celtic 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 29 25 3 1 71 14 78
2 Aberdeen 28 17 3 8 40 26 54
3 Motherwell 28 16 3 9 46 43 51
4 Dundee United 29 13 8 8 52 35 47
5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 27 13 6 8 33 26 45
6 St. Johnstone 29 11 5 13 35 32 38
-------------------------
7 Hibernian 30 8 10 12 29 38 34
8 Kilmarnock 30 8 6 16 37 52 30
9 Partick Thistle 29 6 11 12 32 46 29
10 Ross County 29 8 5 16 34 50 29
11 St. Mirren 29 7 6 16 29 47 27
12 Hearts * 29 5 6 18 25 54 6
-------------------------
* Deducted 15 points.
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off