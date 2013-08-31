Aug 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 31
Aberdeen 0 St. Johnstone 0
Dundee United 0 Celtic 1
Hibernian 0 Ross County 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Hearts 0
Motherwell 2 Kilmarnock 1
St. Mirren 1 Partick Thistle 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 5 4 1 0 10 2 13
2 Celtic 4 3 1 0 7 3 10
3 Motherwell 5 3 0 2 5 6 9
4 Partick Thistle 5 2 2 1 6 4 8
5 St. Johnstone 5 2 2 1 5 4 8
6 Aberdeen 5 2 1 2 6 6 7
-------------------------
7 Dundee United 5 1 2 2 5 3 5
8 Hibernian 5 1 2 2 3 4 5
9 Ross County 5 1 1 3 5 9 4
10 Kilmarnock 5 0 2 3 4 7 2
11 St. Mirren 4 0 1 3 2 9 1
12 Hearts 5 2 1 2 4 5 -8
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off