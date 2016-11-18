Nov 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Friday, November 18 Kilmarnock 0 Celtic 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 12 11 1 0 35 8 34 2 Aberdeen 12 6 3 3 19 11 21 3 Rangers 12 5 5 2 16 13 20 4 Hearts 12 5 4 3 21 14 19 5 St. Johnstone 13 5 4 4 17 15 19 6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 13 3 5 5 19 24 14 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 14 3 5 6 12 24 14 8 Partick Thistle 12 3 4 5 15 17 13 9 Hamilton Academical 12 2 6 4 12 16 12 10 Motherwell 12 3 3 6 15 20 12 11 Dundee 13 3 3 7 12 18 12 12 Ross County 13 2 5 6 10 23 11 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 19 Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Aberdeen (1500) Motherwell v Partick Thistle (1500) Rangers v Dundee (1500) St. Johnstone v Ross County (1500) Monday, November 21 Hamilton Academical v Hearts (1945)