Soccer-Wales can handle Serbia without Bale, says Allen
June 9 Wales are potent enough to cope with the absence of suspended playmaker Gareth Bale against Group D leaders Serbia in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday, midfielder Joe Allen has said.
May 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings after the Scottish Premier League champions group match on Thursday Celtic 1 St. Johnstone 0 Wednesday, May 2 Rangers 5 Dundee United 0 Tuesday, May 1 Hearts 0 Motherwell 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 36 29 3 4 79 20 90 2 Rangers * 36 25 4 7 73 28 69 ------------------------- 3 Motherwell 36 18 7 11 49 42 61 4 Dundee United 36 14 11 11 59 50 53 ------------------------- 5 St. Johnstone 36 14 8 14 43 44 50 ------------------------- 6 Hearts 36 14 7 15 43 38 49 ------------------------- C - Champion * Rangers were deducted 10 points. 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 5 Rangers v Motherwell (1145) Sunday, May 6 Dundee United v Celtic (1145) Hearts v St. Johnstone (1400)
June 9 Wales are potent enough to cope with the absence of suspended playmaker Gareth Bale against Group D leaders Serbia in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday, midfielder Joe Allen has said.
June 9 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho deserves his title of "The Special One" as he can make challenging decisions to get wins and has won three trophies in his debut campaign at the Premier League club, midfielder Paul Pogba said.