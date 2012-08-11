Soccer-Man United top Forbes' most valuable soccer teams list
June 6 Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world's most valuable soccer team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.
Aug 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Saturday Saturday, August 11 Aberdeen 0 Ross County 0 Dundee 0 St. Mirren 2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Kilmarnock 1 Motherwell 1 St. Johnstone 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 St. Mirren 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 2 Dundee United 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 3 Hearts 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 4 Celtic 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 6 Kilmarnock 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 6 Motherwell 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 ------------------------- 8 Ross County 2 0 2 0 0 0 2 9 Aberdeen 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 10 St. Johnstone 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 11 Dundee 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 12 Hibernian 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 8-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 12 Hibernian v Hearts (1130)
June 6 Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world's most valuable soccer team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.
LONDON, June 6 Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe has undergone a medical at Bournemouth with a view to joining the Premier League side next month, he said on Tuesday.