Cricket-India confirm Windies ODI tour after Champions Trophy
NEW DELHI, May 17 India will embark on a limited-overs tour of West Indies next month, soon after the Champions Trophy, their cricket boards have announced.
March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday Tuesday, March 8 Partick Thistle 1 Aberdeen 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 28 19 6 3 70 22 63 2 Aberdeen 29 19 5 5 49 31 62 3 Hearts 28 15 8 5 50 26 53 4 Ross County 29 12 3 14 44 46 39 5 Dundee 28 8 12 8 40 42 36 6 St. Johnstone 28 10 6 12 43 46 36 ------------------------- 7 Motherwell 29 10 5 14 34 44 35 8 Partick Thistle 28 9 7 12 28 35 34 9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 27 8 9 10 34 39 33 10 Hamilton Academical 29 7 9 13 32 49 30 11 Kilmarnock 29 7 7 15 29 51 28 12 Dundee United 28 5 5 18 29 51 20 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 9 St. Johnstone v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1945) Friday, March 11 Motherwell v Dundee United (1945) Saturday, March 12 Partick Thistle v Celtic (1230) Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (1500) Dundee v Hearts (1500) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hamilton Academical (1500)
MUMBAI, May 16 India's Deepti Sharma and Punam Raut smashed centuries against Ireland and combined in a stand of 320 runs to record the highest partnership in a women's one-day international on Monday.