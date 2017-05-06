May 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 6
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Hamilton Academical 1
Kilmarnock 0 Dundee 1
Motherwell 0 Ross County 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Ross County 35 9 12 14 42 54 39
2 Kilmarnock 35 8 14 13 32 50 38
3 Dundee 35 10 6 19 37 55 36
4 Hamilton Academical 35 6 14 15 31 52 32
-------------------------
5 Motherwell 35 8 8 19 40 65 32
-------------------------
6 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 35 5 13 17 38 67 28
5: Relegation play-off
6: Relegation