March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, March 9
St. Johnstone 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0
Tuesday, March 8
Partick Thistle 1 Aberdeen 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 28 19 6 3 70 22 63
2 Aberdeen 29 19 5 5 49 31 62
3 Hearts 28 15 8 5 50 26 53
4 Ross County 29 12 3 14 44 46 39
4 St. Johnstone 29 11 6 12 44 46 39
6 Dundee 28 8 12 8 40 42 36
-------------------------
7 Motherwell 29 10 5 14 34 44 35
8 Partick Thistle 28 9 7 12 28 35 34
9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 28 8 9 11 34 40 33
10 Hamilton Academical 29 7 9 13 32 49 30
11 Kilmarnock 29 7 7 15 29 51 28
12 Dundee United 28 5 5 18 29 51 20
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, March 11
Motherwell v Dundee United (1945)
Saturday, March 12
Partick Thistle v Celtic (1230)
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (1500)
Dundee v Hearts (1500)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hamilton Academical (1500)