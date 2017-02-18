Soccer-Scottish Cup final result
May 27 (Gracenote) - Result from the Scottish Cup Final match on Saturday Final Saturday, May 27 Celtic - Aberdeen 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, February 18 Celtic 2 Motherwell 0 Hearts 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Partick Thistle 2 Hamilton Academical 0 Ross County 1 St. Johnstone 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 25 24 1 0 67 16 73 2 Aberdeen 24 14 4 6 47 22 46 3 Rangers 24 12 7 5 32 26 43 4 Hearts 25 10 8 7 46 32 38 5 St. Johnstone 25 10 7 8 33 31 37 6 Partick Thistle 25 6 8 11 26 32 26 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 24 5 10 9 21 39 25 8 Dundee 24 6 6 12 24 34 24 9 Ross County 25 5 9 11 28 44 24 10 Motherwell 25 6 6 13 29 48 24 11 Hamilton Academical 25 3 12 10 25 37 21 12 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 25 3 10 12 29 46 19 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 19 Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (1300) Dundee v Rangers (1515)
