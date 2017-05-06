May 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 6
Celtic 4 St. Johnstone 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 35 31 4 0 96 24 97
-------------------------
2 Aberdeen 34 21 4 9 63 30 67
3 Rangers 34 16 10 8 49 39 58
4 St. Johnstone 35 15 7 13 47 44 52
-------------------------
5 Hearts 34 12 10 12 53 45 46
6 Partick Thistle 34 10 12 12 37 40 42
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-4: Europa League preliminary round
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 7
Partick Thistle v Rangers (1115)
Hearts v Aberdeen (1400)