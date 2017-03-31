March 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday
Friday, March 31
Dundee 0 Aberdeen 7
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 29 27 2 0 76 18 83
2 Aberdeen 30 19 4 7 60 24 61
3 Rangers 29 14 8 7 42 33 50
4 St. Johnstone 29 12 7 10 39 37 43
5 Hearts 29 11 8 10 50 37 41
6 Partick Thistle 29 8 10 11 31 34 34
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 29 7 11 11 28 45 32
8 Dundee 30 8 6 16 32 48 30
9 Ross County 29 6 10 13 31 48 28
10 Motherwell 29 7 6 16 33 57 27
11 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 29 4 12 13 33 53 24
12 Hamilton Academical 29 4 12 13 26 47 24
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 1
Hamilton Academical v St. Johnstone (1400)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Kilmarnock (1400)
Partick Thistle v Ross County (1400)
Rangers v Motherwell (1400)
Sunday, April 2
Hearts v Celtic (1130)