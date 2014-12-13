Dec 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 13
Dundee United 0 Aberdeen 2
Hamilton Academical 2 Dundee 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Partick Thistle 4
Kilmarnock 0 St. Johnstone 1
Motherwell 2 Ross County 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 15 11 2 2 29 9 35
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 16 10 2 4 24 17 32
3 Dundee United 16 10 1 5 28 19 31
4 Aberdeen 16 10 1 5 25 17 31
5 Hamilton Academical 16 9 3 4 29 18 30
6 St. Johnstone 16 7 2 7 14 17 23
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 16 6 3 7 17 21 21
8 Dundee 16 5 5 6 21 21 20
9 Partick Thistle 16 5 4 7 22 19 19
10 Motherwell 16 3 2 11 11 27 11
11 Ross County 16 2 3 11 17 36 9
12 St. Mirren 15 2 2 11 10 26 8
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 14
Celtic v St. Mirren (1300)