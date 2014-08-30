Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 30
Aberdeen 2 Partick Thistle 0
Hamilton Academical 4 Ross County 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Kilmarnock 0
Motherwell 0 St. Johnstone 1
St. Mirren 0 Dundee United 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 5 4 1 0 7 0 13
2 Hamilton Academical 5 4 0 1 9 3 12
3 Dundee United 5 4 0 1 10 7 12
4 St. Johnstone 5 3 0 2 4 5 9
5 Kilmarnock 5 2 1 2 5 6 7
6 Celtic 3 2 0 1 9 2 6
-------------------------
7 Dundee 4 1 3 0 3 2 6
8 Aberdeen 4 2 0 2 4 4 6
9 Partick Thistle 4 1 1 2 6 5 4
10 Motherwell 5 1 0 4 1 6 3
11 St. Mirren 4 0 0 4 0 7 0
12 Ross County 5 0 0 5 3 14 0
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 31
Dundee v Celtic (1130)