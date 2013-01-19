Jan 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 19
Celtic 4 Hearts 1
Hibernian 1 Dundee 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 Aberdeen 0
Kilmarnock 2 Dundee United 3
St. Mirren 1 Ross County 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 22 14 4 4 44 16 46
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 22 9 10 3 47 35 37
3 Motherwell 22 9 7 6 37 30 34
4 Hibernian 23 9 6 8 32 30 33
5 Aberdeen 23 8 7 8 30 31 31
6 St. Johnstone 22 7 9 6 24 26 30
-------------------------
7 Dundee United 22 7 8 7 36 36 29
8 Kilmarnock 22 7 7 8 34 30 28
9 Hearts 22 6 8 8 21 26 26
10 St. Mirren 23 6 7 10 31 42 25
11 Ross County 21 5 9 7 25 31 24
12 Dundee 22 3 4 15 14 42 13
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 20
Motherwell v St. Johnstone (1415)