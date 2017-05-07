Soccer-Celtic sign Hayes from Aberdeen
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
May 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Sunday Sunday, May 7 Hearts 1 Aberdeen 2 Partick Thistle 1 Rangers 2 Saturday, May 6 Celtic 4 St. Johnstone 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 35 31 4 0 96 24 97 ------------------------- 2 Aberdeen 35 22 4 9 65 31 70 3 Rangers 35 17 10 8 51 40 61 4 St. Johnstone 35 15 7 13 47 44 52 ------------------------- 5 Hearts 35 12 10 13 54 47 46 6 Partick Thistle 35 10 12 13 38 42 42 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round
LONDON, June 17 Scottish champions Celtic have signed Aberdeen's Irish international forward Jonny Hayes, who scored against them in the Scottish Cup final last month.
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.