May 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Sunday Sunday, May 7 Hearts 1 Aberdeen 2 Partick Thistle 1 Rangers 2 Saturday, May 6 Celtic 4 St. Johnstone 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Celtic 35 31 4 0 96 24 97 ------------------------- 2 Aberdeen 35 22 4 9 65 31 70 3 Rangers 35 17 10 8 51 40 61 4 St. Johnstone 35 15 7 13 47 44 52 ------------------------- 5 Hearts 35 12 10 13 54 47 46 6 Partick Thistle 35 10 12 13 38 42 42 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round