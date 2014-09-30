Soccer-Kane hopes "golden boot" can fire Tottenham to glory
April 19 Striker Harry Kane has half an eye on retaining the Premier League's "golden boot" as a confident Tottenham Hotspur focus on delivering a league and FA Cup double.
Sept 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Tuesday Tuesday, September 30 Aberdeen 2 St. Mirren 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dundee United 8 6 1 1 18 10 19 2 Hamilton Academical 8 5 2 1 15 5 17 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 8 5 1 2 12 7 16 4 Celtic 7 4 2 1 15 6 14 5 Kilmarnock 8 4 2 2 10 7 14 6 Aberdeen 8 4 1 3 13 10 13 ------------------------- 7 Dundee 8 2 4 2 7 9 10 8 St. Johnstone 8 3 0 5 5 10 9 9 Partick Thistle 7 2 1 4 10 11 7 10 Motherwell 8 2 1 5 4 12 7 11 St. Mirren 8 1 1 6 6 14 4 12 Ross County 8 1 0 7 6 20 3 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, October 3 Kilmarnock v Dundee United (1845) Saturday, October 4 Dundee v Aberdeen (1400) Partick Thistle v Motherwell (1400) St. Johnstone v St. Mirren (1400) Sunday, October 5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ross County (1145) Celtic v Hamilton Academical (1200)
April 19 Striker Harry Kane has half an eye on retaining the Premier League's "golden boot" as a confident Tottenham Hotspur focus on delivering a league and FA Cup double.
* Neuer out for rest of season with broken foot (Updates with Bayern filing complaint over police actions)