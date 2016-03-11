Soccer-Arsenal players keen on Sanchez stay, says Koscielny
May 17 Arsenal players want Alexis Sanchez to stay at the club next season, defender Laurent Koscielny has said, as speculation continues to swirl about the Chilean international's future.
March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Friday, March 11 Motherwell 2 Dundee United 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 28 19 6 3 70 22 63 2 Aberdeen 29 19 5 5 49 31 62 3 Hearts 28 15 8 5 50 26 53 4 Ross County 29 12 3 14 44 46 39 4 St. Johnstone 29 11 6 12 44 46 39 6 Motherwell 30 11 5 14 36 45 38 ------------------------- 7 Dundee 28 8 12 8 40 42 36 8 Partick Thistle 28 9 7 12 28 35 34 9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 28 8 9 11 34 40 33 10 Hamilton Academical 29 7 9 13 32 49 30 11 Kilmarnock 29 7 7 15 29 51 28 12 Dundee United 29 5 5 19 30 53 20 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 12 Partick Thistle v Celtic (1230) Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (1500) Dundee v Hearts (1500) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hamilton Academical (1500)
May 17 Arsenal players want Alexis Sanchez to stay at the club next season, defender Laurent Koscielny has said, as speculation continues to swirl about the Chilean international's future.
May 17 Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is delighted to receive the backing of Jose Mourinho and says he has worked hard to get in the manager's good books.