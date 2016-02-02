Feb 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, February 2
Partick Thistle 1 Motherwell 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 23 17 4 2 63 19 55
2 Aberdeen 23 15 4 4 38 22 49
3 Hearts 23 11 8 4 42 24 41
4 Ross County 24 10 3 11 40 37 33
5 St. Johnstone 22 9 5 8 36 34 32
6 Dundee 24 7 9 8 37 41 30
-------------------------
7 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 23 7 8 8 30 32 29
8 Partick Thistle 23 7 7 9 22 28 28
9 Hamilton Academical 25 7 7 11 30 45 28
10 Motherwell 24 7 5 12 26 39 26
11 Kilmarnock 25 6 6 13 27 48 24
12 Dundee United 23 3 4 16 24 46 13
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, February 3
Aberdeen v Celtic (1945)