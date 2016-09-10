Sept 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 10
Aberdeen 1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1
Celtic 5 Rangers 1
Dundee 1 Kilmarnock 1
Hearts 3 Hamilton Academical 1
Partick Thistle 0 St. Johnstone 2
Ross County 1 Motherwell 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 4 4 0 0 15 5 12
2 Hearts 5 3 1 1 11 5 10
3 Rangers 5 2 2 1 7 9 8
4 Ross County 5 2 1 2 7 7 7
4 St. Johnstone 5 2 1 2 7 7 7
6 Dundee 5 1 3 1 6 5 6
-------------------------
7 Aberdeen 5 1 3 1 4 6 6
8 Motherwell 5 1 2 2 5 6 5
9 Hamilton Academical 5 1 2 2 5 7 5
9 Kilmarnock 5 1 2 2 5 7 5
11 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 5 1 1 3 6 12 4
12 Partick Thistle 4 1 0 3 4 6 3
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off