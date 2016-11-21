Soccer-Conte backs Cahill to succeed Terry as Chelsea captain
May 19 Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is in line to succeed John Terry as captain of the Premier League champions next season, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.
Nov 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Monday Monday, November 21 Hamilton Academical 3 Hearts 3 Saturday, November 19 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Aberdeen 3 Motherwell 2 Partick Thistle 0 Rangers 1 Dundee 0 St. Johnstone 2 Ross County 4 Friday, November 18 Kilmarnock 0 Celtic 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 12 11 1 0 35 8 34 2 Aberdeen 13 7 3 3 22 12 24 3 Rangers 13 6 5 2 17 13 23 4 Hearts 13 5 5 3 24 17 20 5 St. Johnstone 14 5 4 5 19 19 19 6 Motherwell 13 4 3 6 17 20 15 ------------------------- 7 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 14 3 5 6 20 27 14 8 Ross County 14 3 5 6 14 25 14 9 Kilmarnock 14 3 5 6 12 24 14 10 Hamilton Academical 13 2 7 4 15 19 13 10 Partick Thistle 13 3 4 6 15 19 13 12 Dundee 14 3 3 8 12 19 12 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
May 19 Chelsea defender Gary Cahill is in line to succeed John Terry as captain of the Premier League champions next season, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.
May 19 Everton are setting their sights on transfer window targets as they gear up to meet the demands of European football next season, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.