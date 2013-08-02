Aug 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday
Friday, August 2
Partick Thistle 0 Dundee United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Dundee United 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
1 Partick Thistle 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
-------------------------
Aberdeen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Celtic 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hibernian 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kilmarnock 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Motherwell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ross County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Johnstone 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Mirren 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hearts 0 0 0 0 0 0 -15
1-2: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 3
Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (1400)
Inverness Caledonian Thistle v St. Mirren (1400)
Celtic v Ross County (1615)
Sunday, August 4
Hibernian v Motherwell (1215)
St. Johnstone v Hearts (1400)