Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 15
Aberdeen 4 Ross County 0
Celtic 2 Motherwell 0
Hearts 2 Dundee 0
Partick Thistle 2 Hamilton Academical 2
St. Johnstone 0 Kilmarnock 1
Friday, October 14
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 0 Rangers 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 8 7 1 0 26 8 22
2 Aberdeen 9 5 3 1 17 8 18
3 Hearts 9 5 2 2 16 7 17
4 Rangers 9 4 3 2 11 11 15
5 St. Johnstone 9 4 2 3 11 9 14
6 Motherwell 9 2 3 4 11 14 9
-------------------------
7 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 9 2 3 4 12 17 9
8 Ross County 9 2 3 4 7 13 9
9 Kilmarnock 9 2 3 4 9 19 9
10 Hamilton Academical 9 1 5 3 11 15 8
11 Partick Thistle 8 1 3 4 9 13 6
12 Dundee 9 1 3 5 8 14 6
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off