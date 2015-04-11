April 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 11
Dundee United 1 Hamilton Academical 0
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 Celtic 1
Partick Thistle 2 Motherwell 0
St. Johnstone 1 Dundee 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 31 23 4 4 64 15 73
2 Aberdeen 31 20 5 6 51 27 65
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 32 16 7 9 44 33 55
4 Dundee United 31 15 4 12 52 46 49
5 St. Johnstone 33 14 6 13 29 32 48
6 Dundee 32 11 11 10 44 43 44
-------------------------
7 Hamilton Academical 33 12 7 14 42 48 43
8 Partick Thistle 33 10 8 15 41 38 38
9 Kilmarnock 31 10 8 13 33 40 38
10 Ross County 32 9 7 16 36 56 34
11 Motherwell 33 9 4 20 33 57 31
12 St. Mirren 32 6 3 23 22 56 21
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 12
Kilmarnock v Aberdeen (1115)
Monday, April 13
St. Mirren v Ross County (1845)