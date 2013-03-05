March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, March 5
Hearts 2 St. Johnstone 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 29 19 5 5 68 23 62
2 Motherwell 29 13 7 9 47 40 46
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 29 10 13 6 53 46 43
4 Ross County 29 10 12 7 36 34 42
5 St. Johnstone 30 10 11 9 36 37 41
6 Hibernian 29 10 9 10 38 38 39
-------------------------
7 Kilmarnock 29 9 11 9 44 38 38
8 Dundee United 29 9 11 9 45 50 38
9 Aberdeen 29 9 10 10 33 36 37
10 Hearts 30 8 9 13 30 41 33
11 St. Mirren 28 8 8 12 35 45 32
12 Dundee 28 3 6 19 16 53 15
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, March 6
Dundee v St. Mirren (1945)
Saturday, March 9
Aberdeen v Motherwell (1500)
Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500)
Ross County v Celtic (1500)
St. Johnstone v Kilmarnock (1500)
St. Mirren v Dundee United (1500)
Sunday, March 10
Hibernian v Hearts (1245)