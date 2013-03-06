Soccer-Villareal sign striker Unal from Man City
June 1 Villareal have signed 20-year-old striker Enes Unal from Premier League side Manchester City on a five-year deal, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday.
March 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 6 Dundee 2 St. Mirren 1 Tuesday, March 5 Hearts 2 St. Johnstone 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 29 19 5 5 68 23 62 2 Motherwell 29 13 7 9 47 40 46 3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 29 10 13 6 53 46 43 4 Ross County 29 10 12 7 36 34 42 5 St. Johnstone 30 10 11 9 36 37 41 6 Hibernian 29 10 9 10 38 38 39 ------------------------- 7 Kilmarnock 29 9 11 9 44 38 38 8 Dundee United 29 9 11 9 45 50 38 9 Aberdeen 29 9 10 10 33 36 37 10 Hearts 30 8 9 13 30 41 33 11 St. Mirren 29 8 8 13 36 47 32 12 Dundee 29 4 6 19 18 54 18 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 9 Aberdeen v Motherwell (1500) Dundee v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1500) Ross County v Celtic (1500) St. Johnstone v Kilmarnock (1500) St. Mirren v Dundee United (1500) Sunday, March 10 Hibernian v Hearts (1245)
June 1 Villareal have signed 20-year-old striker Enes Unal from Premier League side Manchester City on a five-year deal, the La Liga club announced on Wednesday.
MADRID, June 1 Once famous for his extravagant stepovers and ability to leave defenders in his wake, Cristiano Ronaldo has this season evolved from fleet-footed winger to penalty box predator extraordinaire.