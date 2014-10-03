Soccer-Bournemouth can enjoy remaining games, says Howe
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Preliminary Round matches on Friday Friday, October 3 Kilmarnock 2 Dundee United 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dundee United 9 6 1 2 18 12 19 2 Hamilton Academical 8 5 2 1 15 5 17 3 Kilmarnock 9 5 2 2 12 7 17 4 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 8 5 1 2 12 7 16 5 Celtic 7 4 2 1 15 6 14 6 Aberdeen 8 4 1 3 13 10 13 ------------------------- 7 Dundee 8 2 4 2 7 9 10 8 St. Johnstone 8 3 0 5 5 10 9 9 Partick Thistle 7 2 1 4 10 11 7 10 Motherwell 8 2 1 5 4 12 7 11 St. Mirren 8 1 1 6 6 14 4 12 Ross County 8 1 0 7 6 20 3 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 4 Dundee v Aberdeen (1400) Partick Thistle v Motherwell (1400) St. Johnstone v St. Mirren (1400) Sunday, October 5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ross County (1145) Celtic v Hamilton Academical (1200)
May 1 Bournemouth can enjoy their remaining games and aim to finish as high up the Premier League table as possible, manager Eddie Howe said after his team reached the 40-point mark.
May 1 West Ham United will maintain their positive approach when they host second-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Friday as both teams fight for points to reach their own targets, manager Slaven Bilic said.