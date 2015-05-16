May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Champions Group matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 16
Dundee 1 Aberdeen 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 Dundee United 0
Friday, May 15
St. Johnstone 0 Celtic 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Celtic 37 28 5 4 79 17 89
-------------------------
2 Aberdeen 37 23 6 8 57 32 75
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 37 19 8 10 52 37 65
-------------------------
4 St. Johnstone 37 15 9 13 33 34 54
-------------------------
5 Dundee United 37 16 5 16 55 56 53
6 Dundee 37 11 12 14 46 54 45
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup