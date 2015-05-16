May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership Relegation Group matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 16
Partick Thistle 1 Kilmarnock 4
Ross County 2 Hamilton Academical 1
St. Mirren 2 Motherwell 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Hamilton Academical 37 14 8 15 49 53 50
2 Partick Thistle 37 12 9 16 48 44 45
3 Kilmarnock 37 11 8 18 43 57 41
4 Ross County 37 11 8 18 44 62 41
-------------------------
5 Motherwell 37 10 5 22 38 63 35
-------------------------
R6 St. Mirren 37 9 3 25 30 65 30
-------------------------
R - Relegated
5: Relegation play-off
6: Relegation