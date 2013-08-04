Aug 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 4
Hibernian 0 Motherwell 1
St. Johnstone 1 Hearts 0
Saturday, August 3
Aberdeen 2 Kilmarnock 1
Celtic 2 Ross County 1
Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3 St. Mirren 0
Friday, August 2
Partick Thistle 0 Dundee United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
2 Aberdeen 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
2 Celtic 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4 Motherwell 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 St. Johnstone 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Dundee United 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
6 Partick Thistle 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
-------------------------
8 Kilmarnock 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
8 Ross County 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
10 Hibernian 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
11 St. Mirren 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
12 Hearts 1 0 0 1 0 1 -15
1-7: Championship play-off
8-12: Relegation play-off