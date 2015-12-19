UPDATE 1-Soccer-Chelsea close in on title and condemn Boro to relegation
* Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion next, Boro host Southampton (Adds details, quotes)
Dec 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Saturday Saturday, December 19 Celtic 1 Motherwell 2 Dundee 4 Hamilton Academical 0 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2 Dundee United 2 Kilmarnock 0 Aberdeen 4 Partick Thistle 1 Ross County 0 St. Johnstone 0 Hearts 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 18 13 3 2 45 14 42 2 Aberdeen 19 13 2 4 32 18 41 3 Hearts 18 9 5 4 29 18 32 4 St. Johnstone 19 9 4 6 35 29 31 5 Ross County 19 7 3 9 28 27 24 6 Dundee 19 5 8 6 27 30 23 ------------------------- 7 Partick Thistle 18 6 5 7 19 23 23 8 Hamilton Academical 18 6 4 8 22 29 22 9 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 18 5 6 7 21 25 21 10 Motherwell 18 6 3 9 18 25 21 11 Kilmarnock 19 4 5 10 19 36 17 12 Dundee United 19 2 4 13 15 36 10 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
* Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion next, Boro host Southampton (Adds details, quotes)
May 8 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday 24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 21 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 20 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 18 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) 17 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 15 Joshua King (Bournemouth) Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)