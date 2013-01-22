Jan 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, January 22
Celtic 4 Dundee United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 23 15 4 4 48 16 49
2 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 22 9 10 3 47 35 37
3 Motherwell 23 10 7 6 40 32 37
4 Hibernian 23 9 6 8 32 30 33
5 Aberdeen 23 8 7 8 30 31 31
6 St. Johnstone 23 7 9 7 26 29 30
-------------------------
7 Dundee United 23 7 8 8 36 40 29
8 Kilmarnock 22 7 7 8 34 30 28
9 Hearts 22 6 8 8 21 26 26
10 St. Mirren 23 6 7 10 31 42 25
11 Ross County 21 5 9 7 25 31 24
12 Dundee 22 3 4 15 14 42 13
1-6: Championship play-off
7-12: Relegation play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 26
Dundee United v Ross County (1500)
Sunday, January 27
Aberdeen v Hibernian (1230)
Dundee v Kilmarnock (1500)