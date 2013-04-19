April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premier League Champions Group matches on Friday
Friday, April 19
Dundee United 1 Motherwell 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celtic 33 21 6 6 78 30 69
-------------------------
2 Motherwell 34 16 9 9 59 44 57
3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 33 12 15 6 58 49 51
-------------------------
4 St. Johnstone 33 11 13 9 39 38 46
-------------------------
5 Ross County 33 11 12 10 42 43 45
6 Dundee United 34 10 14 10 49 55 44
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 21
Celtic v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (1145)
St. Johnstone v Ross County (1505)