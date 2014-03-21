Soccer-Leicester duo Morgan, Slimani to miss Arsenal trip
April 24 Leicester City captain Wes Morgan and striker Islam Slimani will miss Wednesday's Premier League trip to Arsenal due to injury, manager Craig Shakespeare has said.
March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Friday, March 21 Hearts 1 Dundee United 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Celtic 29 25 3 1 71 14 78 2 Aberdeen 28 17 3 8 40 26 54 3 Motherwell 29 17 3 9 48 43 54 4 Dundee United 30 14 8 8 54 36 50 5 Inverness Caledonian Thistle 28 13 6 9 33 28 45 6 St. Johnstone 29 11 5 13 35 32 38 ------------------------- 7 Hibernian 30 8 10 12 29 38 34 8 Kilmarnock 30 8 6 16 37 52 30 9 Partick Thistle 29 6 11 12 32 46 29 10 Ross County 29 8 5 16 34 50 29 11 St. Mirren 29 7 6 16 29 47 27 12 Hearts * 30 5 6 19 26 56 6 ------------------------- * Deducted 15 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 22 Aberdeen v Kilmarnock (1500) Celtic v St. Mirren (1500) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Partick Thistle (1500) Motherwell v Ross County (1500) St. Johnstone v Hibernian (1500)
LONDON, April 24 Tottenham Hotspur's Premier League title aspirations face a severe test on Wednesday against a Crystal Palace side who manager Sam Allardyce says currently feel unbeatable.